Tiger Woods has been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to continue his recovery from injuries to his right leg. who suffered this Tuesday in a traffic accident.

Woods has been transferred from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was taken after being pulled from his car after the accident he had. on the border between the municipalities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, in the State of California.

The transfer has been made “to continue orthopedic care and recovery,” according to the statement offered by Dr. Anish Mahajan., the chief physician and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. “On behalf of our entire staff, it has been an honor to be able to give our orthopedic care to one of the greatest athletes of our generation.”

ESPN picked up this Thursday that the 21-mile (33-kilometer) inter-hospital ride was completed Wednesday night.

Woods was operated on Tuesday on his right leg, in which “the upper and lower part of the tibia and fibula were stabilized with the insertion of a rod in the tibia.” according to statements offered by Mahajan on Tuesday

Mahajan’s remarks on Tuesday added that “Additional injuries to the foot and ankle bones have been stabilized with a combination of screws. Injuries to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg have also required release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure from swelling. “

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, announced Wednesday that Woods will not face charges related to the accident. “It was an accident, that is not a crime and these things, unfortunately, usually happen.”

Woods, 45, has 15 majors in his record, only surpassed by Jack Nicklaus with 18, and 82 titles on the PGA Tour circuit, tied with Sam Snead for the all-time record.