Golf star Tiger Woods was transferred to another hospital in Los Angeles (California) to continue the recovery of the serious injuries suffered Tuesday in a car accident, reported Thursday the clinic that treated him, Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

“Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further orthopedic care and recovery,” Anish Mahajan, Acting Executive Director of Harbor UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement.

“To respect patient confidentiality, Harbor UCLA Medical Center will not provide any other information about patient care,” he added. “On behalf of our team, it was an honor to offer orthopedic trauma care to one of the greatest athletes of our generation.”

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, located near the Beverly Hills area, is one of the largest hospitals in Los Angeles with a capacity of more than 800 beds and more than 2,100 doctors, according to its website.

Woods, 45, was taken by ambulance Tuesday morning to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, which specializes in trauma, after crashing alone with his SUV on a winding highway in the town of Ranchos Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles.

The golfer underwent emergency surgery for serious injuries to his right leg.

Tiger suffered open fractures to the upper and lower tibia and fibula and additional injuries to the bones of his foot and ankle, Anish Mahajan himself detailed in a statement released by the Woods Foundation Tuesday night.

Woods was that night “awake, receptive and recovering in his room,” according to the report, the only official information released so far on the golfer’s state of health.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into the exact causes of the accident, which could take several weeks.

On Wednesday, police advanced that while Woods may have driven faster than allowed, no reckless driving charges will be filed against him.

Shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Woods’ Genesis GV80 vehicle ran off the road, collided with the curb and a tree, and rolled several times before ending up overturned in an area of ​​vegetation, where the golfer he was found in a conscious state.

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers in history, with 15 Grand Slam victories and a total of 82 PGA Tour trophies, a mark only equaled by the legendary Sam Snead.