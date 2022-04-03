The living legend of world golf, the iconic Tiger Woods, analyzes reappearing in the Augusta Masters that will be played from next Thursday, on the course of the Augusta National Golf Club, in Georgia (USA).

Woods suffered a serious traffic accident when his truck overturned on February 23, 2021, in the city of Los Angeles, which left him with important physical consequences, especially in his right leg. Even, he himself confessed, last November, that he managed to get rid of a very probable amputation.

will look at the field

Last Tuesday, Woods arrived at Augusta National with his son Charlie to play a practice round. and test his fitness for next week’s Masters.

According to different media, Tiger played 18 holes with his close friend and also professional golfer Justin Thomas. The initial information was revealed by Sports Illustrated magazine citing unidentified sources on its website.

The 15-time grand slam champion, five-time champion of Masters and also already included in the World Golf Hall of Fame he was physically tested to determine if he was already fit to play.

This will be the first official tournament since the accident that caused multiple other fractures. He had previously played in a family tournament, also with his son Charlie.

Last November, Woods told Golf Digest magazine: “I think one thing that’s realistic is that I’ll play on the (PGA) tour one day again, but never again full time. I think I’ll be able to pick a few tournaments a year like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did.”

“You practice around that and prepare for that. and you play I think that’s how I’m going to have to play.” he added.

Woods will tour the field and decide whether to play the tournament.

