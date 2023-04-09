Tiger Woods, injured, withdraws from the Augusta Masters

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods.
The brilliant golfer could barely walk.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The five-time Masters winner, Tiger Woods withdrew from competition due to injury, organizers of the Grand Slam golf tournament said on Sunday.
Woods retires
Due to injury, Tiger Woods officially withdrew from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round.
The 47-year-old American did not come out to play on Sunday in Augusta (Georgia), where he was far behind the leader, his compatriot Brooks Koepka. Woods is still recovering from severe leg injuries sustained in a 2021 car accident.
He returned to the circuit last year precisely at the Masters, when he considered that walking 72 holes on the steep course was in itself a victory. On Saturday, competing against rain and wind, the star agonizingly avoided elimination and made the cut for the 23rd consecutive time at the Masters, equaling the record shared by South African Gary Player and American Fred Couples.
(Also: Emiliana Arango: story of strength and pain of the phoenix of Colombian tennis).
I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!
—Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023
The temporary suspension of the tournament due to rain meant that Woods played 29 holes on Sunday. Koepka had extended his advantage to four strokes on Saturday over Spanish Jon Rahm in the lead at the Augusta Masters which, for the second consecutive day, had to suspend the day due to heavy rainfall.
The emblematic tournament had started activities early on Saturday so that the second round could be completed, which was incomplete on Friday, when several trees even fell at the Augusta National Golf Club (Georgia).
More news
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tiger #Woods #injured #withdraws #Augusta #Masters
Leave a Reply