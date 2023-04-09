Tiger Woods, injured, withdraws from the Augusta Masters

The five-time Masters winner, Tiger Woods withdrew from competition due to injury, organizers of the Grand Slam golf tournament said on Sunday.

Woods retires

Due to injury, Tiger Woods officially withdrew from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round.

The 47-year-old American did not come out to play on Sunday in Augusta (Georgia), where he was far behind the leader, his compatriot Brooks Koepka. Woods is still recovering from severe leg injuries sustained in a 2021 car accident.

He returned to the circuit last year precisely at the Masters, when he considered that walking 72 holes on the steep course was in itself a victory. On Saturday, competing against rain and wind, the star agonizingly avoided elimination and made the cut for the 23rd consecutive time at the Masters, equaling the record shared by South African Gary Player and American Fred Couples.

(Also: Emiliana Arango: story of strength and pain of the phoenix of Colombian tennis).

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! —Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

The temporary suspension of the tournament due to rain meant that Woods played 29 holes on Sunday. Koepka had extended his advantage to four strokes on Saturday over Spanish Jon Rahm in the lead at the Augusta Masters which, for the second consecutive day, had to suspend the day due to heavy rainfall.

The emblematic tournament had started activities early on Saturday so that the second round could be completed, which was incomplete on Friday, when several trees even fell at the Augusta National Golf Club (Georgia).

More news

AFP