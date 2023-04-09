Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tiger Woods, injured, withdraws from the Augusta Masters

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Tiger Woods, injured, withdraws from the Augusta Masters


close

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods.

The brilliant golfer could barely walk.

The five-time Masters winner, Tiger Woods withdrew from competition due to injury, organizers of the Grand Slam golf tournament said on Sunday.

Woods retires

Due to injury, Tiger Woods officially withdrew from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round.

The 47-year-old American did not come out to play on Sunday in Augusta (Georgia), where he was far behind the leader, his compatriot Brooks Koepka. Woods is still recovering from severe leg injuries sustained in a 2021 car accident.

See also  F1 | Alpine: here is the sound of the power unit of the A522

He returned to the circuit last year precisely at the Masters, when he considered that walking 72 holes on the steep course was in itself a victory. On Saturday, competing against rain and wind, the star agonizingly avoided elimination and made the cut for the 23rd consecutive time at the Masters, equaling the record shared by South African Gary Player and American Fred Couples.

(Also: Emiliana Arango: story of strength and pain of the phoenix of Colombian tennis).

The temporary suspension of the tournament due to rain meant that Woods played 29 holes on Sunday. Koepka had extended his advantage to four strokes on Saturday over Spanish Jon Rahm in the lead at the Augusta Masters which, for the second consecutive day, had to suspend the day due to heavy rainfall.

See also  Atlético de Madrid, out of European tournaments for the first time in the Simeone era

The emblematic tournament had started activities early on Saturday so that the second round could be completed, which was incomplete on Friday, when several trees even fell at the Augusta National Golf Club (Georgia).

More news

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Tiger #Woods #injured #withdraws #Augusta #Masters

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
This Volkswagen EcoRacer was once the future of the diesel car

This Volkswagen EcoRacer was once the future of the diesel car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result