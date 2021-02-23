Golf The American player is undergoing surgery for “multiple leg injuries” after the car he was driving near Los Angeles was destroyed Tiger Woods (i), during a tournament. / Reuters RC Tuesday 23 February 2021, 21:04



American player Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after suffering a serious traffic accident near Los Angeles. The car that the legendary golfer was driving was destroyed, but the life of Tiger Woods is not in danger, according to the first information.

Woods is undergoing surgery after suffering “multiple injuries to one leg,” as announced by the player’s manager, who had to be rescued by firefighters from inside the damaged vehicle.