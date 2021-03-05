American golfer Tiger Woods suffered from blackouts after a serious accident that resulted in multiple fractures and several surgeries. Writes about this The New York Post.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Johannes Schegl, during a conversation with Woods at the hospital, they asked him how the accident happened. The athlete responded by saying that he did not remember how the collision occurred, how he was driving at the time of the accident. In addition, he could not tell what happened to him before, during and after the accident.

Tiger Woods had an accident on February 23rd. He rolled over in an SUV in California and was seriously injured. Rescuers had to cut the car to get the athlete. The golfer received numerous fractures, and therefore underwent several operations. A metal rod was installed in the area of ​​the tibia. At the moment, the golfer is conscious and is undergoing recovery in a hospital ward.

Woods is a 15-time Major tournament winner. In total, he has won 82 PGA Tours and 40 European Tours throughout his career. The American became the first billionaire athlete, although he earned most of his funds not from participating in tournaments, but from advertising contracts.