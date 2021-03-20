The suspicion that golfer Tiger Woods did nothing to prevent the brutal accident that caused fractures to his legs on February 23 gained more force when California authorities revealed that the winner of 15 majors did not step on the brakes or take his foot off the accelerator of his vehicle.

A report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office obtained by the TMZ portal reveals that the eleven times proclaimed ‘Player of the Year’ did nothing to prevent the accident in which his vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and made several turns.

Woods, 45, suffered exposed fractures to the tibia and fibula of the right leg, as well as injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle that he was hospitalized for several days at the UCLA Harbor Hospital in Los Angeles.

The new version It is a consequence of the examination of several videos obtained in the trajectory since the player left a hotel.

Tiger Woods, in a photo from December 2019.

SIMON BAKER (AFP)



The same journalistic versions indicate that the researchers consider that Speeding on the stage of the race in which Woods was injured adds to the causes of the accident.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced hours after the accident that the golfer’s truck “It was going at considerable speed.”

Firefighters who went to the scene of the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, a city in Los Angeles County, they had to use various tools to free Woods from the vehicle.

Woods issued earlier this week a statement in which he announced the return to his home in Florida to continue your recovery.