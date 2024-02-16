The American golfer Tiger Woods abandoned the Genesis Invitational this Thursday, his first official tournament on the PGA Tour since his retirement from the Augusta Masters in April of last year.

The former world number one decided not to continue playing after the first six holes of the second day, in which he had scored three bogeys, on holes 1, 4 and 5.

The PGA Tour reported on its social networks that Tiger left the tournament due to “an illness”, without giving further details of the matter.

Tiger had debuted this PGA Tour season on Thursday, with an inconsistent first round at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles (California).

The American, organizer of the event with his charitable foundation, finished Thursday's round with a card of 72 strokes, one over par, which left him in 49th place in the table, eight strokes behind the leader, his compatriot Patrick Cantlay (-8).

The former world number one also debuted his image by wearing a cream-colored clothing from TaylorMade's Sun Day Red brand, which he joined after ending his historic sponsorship agreement with Nike.

Among the crowd of fans who accompanied him on the day were some familiar faces such as the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA, Tyronn Lue.

Tiger Woods complained of back pain on Thursday

“I did a lot of good things and a lot of bad things, it was one or the other. I made a lot of birdies and bogeys, I just couldn't be consistent,” said Woods, who later admitted to having some physical discomfort towards the end of the round.

“My back had spasms in the last two holes and it was blocking me,” explained the winner of 15 Grand Slam tournaments.

In addition to the back problems that have accompanied him throughout his career, Tiger also suffers from the consequences in his right leg as a result of the serious car accident in 2021.

At Riviera Country Club, Woods made his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old high school student, but victory has always eluded him since.

