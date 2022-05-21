Fighting to avoid his worst Grand Slam result, Tiger Woods lived a nightmare third round in the PGA Championship on Saturday with a result of 79 shots, nine over par, which dropped him to the bottom of the table.

The 46-year-old American star battled all day against the rainy conditions of the Southern Hills course (Tulsa, Oklahoma), committing five consecutive bogeys for the first time in a Major tournament. Tiger ended up recording his worst finish in a round of the PGA Championshipthe second event he has competed in since his February 2021 car accident, but fell short of his worst day at a Grand Slam, which is still 81 (+10) from the 2002 British Open.

“I didn’t do anything right. I didn’t hit a lot of good shots. As a result, I ended up with a pretty high score.”lamented Woods, who was left with an accumulated 222 strokes (+12) after 54 holes.

Munoz and others

Zalatoris, number 30 on the PGA and without PGA titles, started the weekend at the top of the table with a cumulative 131 strokes (-9), one ahead of Pereira. The Chilean, who has not opened his record and is only competing in his second Grand Slam, dazzled on Friday with a fabulous tour of seven birdies and a bogey to finish with 64 strokes (six under par). Three strokes behind the lead was the American Justin Thomas. Behind are the American Bubba Watson, with -5, and a group with the Mexican Abraham Ancer, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and the American Davis Riley, with -4.

While the fight for the title begins, numerous players skated on Saturday before the hardness of the field, such as the Spanish Jon Rahm. The number two in the world ranking dropped 16 positions to 57th place with four bogeys and no birdies in his first 14 holes. ANDColombian Sebastián Muñoz, on the other hand, adapted to the conditions of the field to sign his best round with 69 shots (-1) that lifted him to 39th place. American Scottie Scheffler, world number one and winner of the last Masters, was left out of the cut on Friday, as were other figures such as former world number one Dustin Johnson and Spaniard Sergio García.

