Thirteen months after his brutal car accident, Tiger Woods culminated his amazing return to golf on Thursday by starting the 86th Augusta Masters, where he had a solid first round. He finished with 71 shots, one under par, and for now he is three shots behind the leader, the Australian Cameron Smith.

Before most of the favorites started the first round, Woods rose to a provisional second place in the standings, but a bogey on the 8th hole slowed him down a bit.

At 46 years old, Tiger Woods returns to the scene of his greatest feats, overcoming the serious injuries he suffered in February 2021 when he collided with his truck at almost 140 km/h in a Los Angeles suburb.

This was the beginning of Tiger after his return

Wearing dark pants and a fuchsia shirt, Woods started his tour half an hour late due to rain and surrounded by a crowd of expectant fans.

Woods was not satisfied with his first shot, which fell just short of the right side bunker, but he managed to finish his first hole par.

The first great ovation for the idol came with a 218-yard (200-meter) shot that left him on the verge of his first birdie on the challenging fifth hole. For the first time the ‘tiger’ allowed himself a brief smile that shortly afterwards turned into a frown of disappointment when an affordable 4.5m putt rolled into the hole and escaped back into the field.

But the ‘tiger’ was beginning to warm up and hit a fabulous 180-yard (165m) shot on the sixth hole for his first birdie, which put him under par in the group in second place.

Woods couldn’t keep up and stumbled on his first bogey on the eighth hole when he had a chance to move into the provisional lead. In the ninth he hit the tee shot into the trees but ended up avoiding the bogey to stay even at the end of the first half with a birdie and a bogey.

On the 13th, Tiger had the option of an eagle, but his putt fell a little short. However, he managed to score his second birdie of the day. He then bogeyed on the 15th and on the 16th he got the biggest ovation of his round, on the par 3, when he was back in the red.

Tiger says he thinks he can win the Masters

Although he was out of competition for a total of 508 days, Woods has stressed that if he participates in Augusta it is because he believes he can achieve his sixth green jacket, with which he would equal Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Augusta is an iconic setting for Woods’ legendary career, where 25 years ago he ushered in a new era in golf with the first of his 15 Grand Slam titles and the first by a black golfer at Augusta.

Woods rocked the sports world last week when he made a surprise appearance at practice in Augusta, where he had played his last official tournament in November 2020.

The American had announced that his goal was to return to the PGA Tour to participate in some notable events, but few expected this to happen in the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Californian is confident in his level of play and believes his biggest challenge is the walks on the undulating course, which is 7,510 yards (6.8 kilometers) long.

With a physique already battered by a dozen knee and back surgeries, Woods had to recover after the accident from multiple fractures in his right leg that prevented him from walking for months.

The American, however, knows what it is to compete and win while dragging injuries. In 2008 he was able to lift the US Open trophy while playing through a stress fracture and torn ligaments in his left knee.

Eleven years and five back operations later, in 2019 he signed one of the great revivals in the history of the sport by winning his fifth Masters.

SPORTS

with AFP