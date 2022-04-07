After 13 months of the car accident that raised fears that he might never walk again, Tiger Woods signed a card of 70 strokes, one under par, on his return to the Augusta Masters on Thursday. The ‘Tiger’ said that if he returned to the tournament it was because he thought he had a chance of winning it. And for now, he’s in the fight.

Tiger’s joins other miraculous returns of athletes who suffered serious mishaps, but returned to activity with outstanding performances. Here are some of those cases:

That of Ben Hogan, a case similar to that of Tiger

In 1949, American golfer Ben Hogan, who had already won three major titles, was driving his Cadillac with his wife when they collided head-on with a bus. Doctors predicted that Hogan would never walk again, but the following year he won the US Open and added five more major titles.

Niki Lauda came out of the flames and was world champion

Austrian racing driver Niki Lauda survived the inferno of his Ferrari bursting into flames at the Nurburgring in August 1976, emerging with horrible facial burns and damaged lungs. Just six weeks later he was back behind the wheel and the following year he won a second Formula 1 world title, adding a third in 1984.

Greg LeMond came back to win a thrilling Tour

Greg LeMond, the first American Tour de France champion, was shot in the back in a hunting accident while turkey hunting with his in-laws in 1987. It took several hours of surgery to extract nearly 30 pellets. The injuries were slow to heal but two years later LeMond won his second Tour de France in a race that was only decided at the finish line of the 21st stage of the Champs-Élysées, an eight-second lead that gave him victory over the Frenchman. Laurent Fignon.

Monica Seles survived a fan attack

Monica Seles was just 19 years old in 1993 when an obsessed and mentally unstable fan of her rival Steffi Graf jumped out of the crowd to stab her between the shoulder blades at a tournament in Hamburg. She was number one in the world at the time and had won eight Grand Slam titles. Two years passed before she returned to the court. She though she would say she never felt the confidence she had before her, however, she added another Grand Slam title to her trophy case with the 1996 Australian Open.

The return of Paul Pierce after an attack in a club

NBA player Paul Pierce was the new face of the Boston Celtics in September 2000 when he suffered a frenzied knife attack in a nightclub, sustaining 11 stab wounds to the face, neck and back. But he played all of his 82 games the following season, scoring an average of 25 points per game. Years later, Pierce revealed that he had suffered from paranoia and depression due to the attack and that he was carrying a gun to protect him.

Christian Eriksen survived cardiac arrest

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during a European Championship match in June 2021. As his teammates surrounded him in the field, medics worked to revive him. After having a defibrillator fitted, he resumed his club career with English Premier League side Brentford and last month he returned to international action for Denmark, scoring in each of his first two games.

Egan Bernal fights to return and is already on the road

On January 24 of this year, the Colombian Egan Bernal, current champion of the Giro d’Italia and winner of the Tour de France in 2019, collided with a bus that was parked picking up passengers on a highway in Gachancipá (Cundinamarca). He suffered more than 20 fractures and had to undergo several surgeries. Two months after the accident, Egan is back on the bike and hopes to race again as soon as possible.

