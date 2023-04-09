Tiger Woods will always be an attraction, and more so at the Augusta Masters, tournament in which he dazzled in 1997 by winning it for the first time and in which he has obtained five green jackets, the most recent, in 2019.

Outside of title contention, attention is focused on Woods, who survived his first professional knockout in Augusta at the last minute but then fell apart early in the third round.

The Californian was on the ropes to close the second round with two consecutive bogeys in a cumulative +2, which at that time was the cut line.

But Woods, who left the field battered in the rain, still had an option not to say goodbye prematurely on a stage where he has triumphed five times. To do this he needed the cut to go down to +3, which happened when Justin Thomas, Woods’ best friend on tour, committed two final bogeys that sent him out at +4 and rescued Tiger.

Tiger Woods’ record at the Masters

Woods, 47, has missed the cut in only one of his previous 24 Masters appearances, when he competed as an amateur in 1996, a year before his first triumph.

With his presence secured through Sunday, Tiger had to resume action with little rest, another monumental challenge for a 47-year-old with ongoing pain in his right leg from a 2021 car accident.

Videos that appeared on the television broadcast and were shared on social media showed Tiger visibly in pain and having great difficulty walking.

The first seven holes of the third round were very uphill for Woods, who chained two bogeys and two double-bogeys that sank him to 54th place, last among the players still in contention, with an accumulated +9.

Tiger Woods admitted that he feels pain when playing

Already on Thursday he had had difficulties. “I just didn’t do the work I need to get the ball closer to the hole. Today was the right time to get a round under par and I didn’t,” lamented the Californian that day.

Woods acknowledged that day that his right leg, which had to have rods and screws inserted during several surgeries in 2021, felt “constantly sore” throughout the ride down the undulating Augusta course.

The 47-year-old American continues to have difficulties moving around the course and in last year’s edition, in which he returned to competition after the accident, it was a small victory to complete all 72 holes and share 47th place.

The former world number one, now slumped to 1,001st, said this week that he is unsure how many more times he will play the Masters due to his physical issues.

