American golfer Tiger Woods was unconscious after the accident he suffered with his car when he left the Los Angeles highway and turned dramatically, causing multiple fractures in his right leg, reported a witness questioned by authorities.

The man, who lives near the site in Rolling Hills Estates, where the accident occurred on February 23, he told police that after hearing the blow, he went to the crashed vehicle and found the 45-year-old golfer unconscious inside.

The new information about the accident is collected by Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Johann Schloegl in an affidavit.

The former world number one was trapped in his vehicle and required lengthy and complex surgery to stabilize the broken bones of the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Tiger Woods had to undergo surgery for broken legs.

The witness, whose identity is withheld, told Los Angeles Police officers that Woods did not answer your questions, which adds more mystery to the investigation of the facts since in principle it was reported that the athlete gave his version of what happened.

The first agent to arrive at the scene of the accident, Carlos González, reported that Woods was able to talk to him and answer basic questions.

Woods reportedly told officers, both at the crash site and later at the hospital, that he did not know how the collision occurred and that he did not recall driving.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office, which has already stated that Woods was not under the influence of alcohol or any type of doping substance and that the crash was listed as a “accident“, he has already obtained a court order that will allow him to have access to the black box of the accident SUV Genesis80 model of 2021.

Police had not said that Woods had been unconscious after the accident and said the truck had overturned, although Schloegl’s description of the accident did not include that.

Hence, the search warrant was requested for the Genesis SUV data recorder, known as the black box. Schloegl requested data from February 22 and 23. The accident occurred around 7 am on February 23.

The authorities described the incident as “purely an accident”.

Representatives for the Los Angeles Sheriff, which belonged to the county in which the accident was recorded, have declined to say what was discovered in the black box.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reiterated that the facts indicate there was “purely an accident.”

In 2017, Woods checked into a clinic for help after a drunk driving charge in Florida.

Source: EFE

