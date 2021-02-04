A tiger at the Jiaozuo Zoo in Henan Province, China, bit a veterinarian during treatment. The Daily Mail drew attention to the video of the consequences of the incident.

On Friday, January 29th, a veterinarian was treating a tiger who was suffering from stomach and intestinal inflammation. The animal received intravenous therapy. The tiger was given a drip under general anesthesia.

According to representatives of the zoo, the unconscious animal opened its mouth and bit the veterinarian’s leg.

The consequences of the incident were captured on video. The footage shows a group of colleagues gathering around the injured man and trying to free him from the mouth of a tiger that is in a cage. In another video, two men are carrying a third with a leg injury.

The zoo clarified that the veterinarian received a minor injury to the lower leg of his right leg, half a centimeter deep and four centimeters wide. His condition is stable.

Earlier it was reported that in the Chinese province of Shanxi, a hungry tiger grabbed a trainer during a circus performance. The footage shows how the tiger pounces on the artist in front of the frightened viewers of the show.