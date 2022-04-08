On his return to golf, 13 months after the accident that raised fears for his career, the American golfer Tiger Woods managed to make the cut at the Augusta Masters, in the middle of a very difficult round, which started very badly, but managed to straighten it out. on the go to get into the weekend groups.

The ‘Tiger’ finished with 74 strokes, three above par, and was left with an accumulated 145 (+1), in box 19 of the tournament.

“It was blowing a lot, the wind was swirling, on top of that I made some bad swings. The start was bad and I set myself the goal of finishing the pair for the day. I made the cut, I have a chance to make it through the weekend,” Woods said.

“I don’t feel as good as I would like to feel, I hope he’s fine,” added Tiger, when asked about his health and difficulties in walking. “If you’re five or six shots away, anything can happen. It’s going to be cold, difficult, I have to do my part and get in the red for the championship.”

However, Tiger was not the only protagonist of the second day of the tournament. His compatriot Scottie Scheffler came out to show that his arrival at number one in the world ranking is no accident and he had a brilliant performance, with a return of 67 hits, four under par.

Scheffler, champion of three tournaments this season, the first of his career on the PGa Tour, is the leader with 136 hits (-8) and is five ahead of a quartet made up of the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, defending champion; the Korean Sungjae Im, the Irish Shane Lowry and the South African Charl Schwartzel.

Chilean Joaquín Niemann, the only Latin American to make the cut, is also in the fight for the title: he is tenth, with one under par. Niemann, who played the first 36 holes alongside Tiger, did everything well until the 18th hole, where he scored a double bogey that moved him away from the lead in the championship.

