Bollywood’s action star Tiger Shroff is very famous for his fitness with his acting. He keeps sharing photos and videos of his workouts on social media accounts every day. Tiger Shroff’s latest video of flying kick practice is going viral.

Video of Tiger Shroff’s practice of flying kick

Tiger Shroff has shared a video on his Instagram account. In this, he is practicing flying kick with his trainer. This video of Tiger Shroff, his alleged girlfriend Disha Patni’s comment is grabbing everyone’s attention. Apart from them, all the syllabus has commented on the video.

Sylbes commented

Tiger Shroff shared the dance video

Let us tell you that Tiger Shroff is very active on social media. Recently, he has shared a dance video of his. In this, Tiger Shroff is rocking his unique dancing style on the song ‘Unbelievable’. Commenting on this, Disha Patni wrote, ‘Wow’



Upcoming films of tiger shroff

Talking about Tiger Shroff’s workfront, he was last seen in director Ahmed Khan’s film Baaghi 3. He will now be seen working in the films ‘Heropanti 2’ and the film ‘Rambo’. At the same time, Disha Patni has completed shooting for her upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan.