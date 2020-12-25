The stars of Tiger Shroff are on a high these days. In the 6 years from 2014 to 2020, he has done only 9 films. Out of which the performance of 3-4 films has been average. Despite this, Tiger has become the star of today’s era. Taking them to films is considered to be a guarantee of success of that film. Tiger is becoming a part of big films one after the other on the basis of his dance and action. At the same time, there has been news that he is getting 50 crores for the film. Which is a really big deal for a new actor.

Tiger Shroff to be seen in Ganpat

In the same year Tiger Shroff’s Baghi 3 was released, but the cinema hall closed due to coronavirus as soon as it was released. At the same time, he is in a lot of discussions about the film Ganapath. Tiger Shroff’s first look from this film has also been released, its motion poster was revealed only in November. In which Tiger seems quite domineering.

Now the news of the deal of 50 crores is coming out, it is only related to Ganpat. According to media reports, the film’s producer Jackie Bhagnani is going to pay a fee of Rs 50 crore to Tiger Shroff for this film. The special thing is that he has signed Tiger for two films. He will be seen in Ganpat, but now Tiger has also been signed for the second part of this film. And Tiger will get 50 crores for both films. However, is this really true news or rumor that it will be digested in the coming time.

These are upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff is going to be seen in Ganpat. Apart from this, 2 more films of the actor can be released next year. One of them is Heropanti 2, about which a lot of news comes out. Tiger was also seen in Heropanti in which his opposite work was Sanon. At the same time, the name of Kriti is also coming in the second part, which Ahmed Khan will direct. It is being said that this film will be released in July next year. Apart from this, Tiger Rambo is also sharing a lot of discussion. But this film is still under production which may take some time.

