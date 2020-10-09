Is in the news for his single ‘Unbelievable’. His singing debut is receiving a lot of praise. Recently Tiger has posted a video of his. In this, he is seen doing Somersault. Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patni have praised him on this.

Hritik wrote, Nice

Hrithik Roshan wrote with the video, see, who came to train me today. Tiger’s tremendous body is seen in the video. His ‘Unbelievable’ song is playing in the background. Disha Patni and Hrithik Roshan have commented on her video. Disha has written, ‘So Cool’ while Hrithik has commented ‘Nice’.

Thank the fans

Earlier, Hrithik thanked him for liking ‘Unbelievable’ on his Instagram account. His song was trending on the Billboard Global Charts. He wrote that I had not even dreamed that his debut single Unbelievable would appear on the Billboard Global Charts. Thanks to my fans, support and well wishers for this. ‘

Preparing for ‘Heropanti’

Talking about the work front, Tiger’s last film was Baaghi 3. Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patni were seen with her in it. Right now he is preparing for the sequel of his film ‘Heropanti’.