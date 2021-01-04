The year 2020 is over. People are now paying attention to the things happening in the new year 2021. Recently, Tiger Shroff talked about the last year. He made several revelations about his own films and performance. Social media also talked about how he handled the lockdown. Along with this, he told a special thing about Rishi Kapoor.

The sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor was a shocking thing for everyone. On this, Tiger Shroff said that I loved everyone very much. All were talented actors and no doubt, he will always be remembered. Especially Rishi uncle who never forgot to message my dad Jackie Shroff once when my film was released. In his messages, my work was always appreciated in such beautiful words that I can never forget it.

My planning in the year 2021 will be that I try to improve my work further. I can give more love to people. I can be a good person and do everything good in my power. I will never disappoint the fans, neither the team nor myself.