Ayesha Shroff, mother of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, is very active on social media. She often keeps posting photos of son Tiger and daughter Krishna Shroff. Recently, he shared a photo of Tiger Shroff’s childhood, in which he is seen at a very young age. The photo is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Tiger looks pretty cute in this.

Sharing the photo of Tiger seen in black shirt, Ayesha writes, “My life”. With this Ayesha makes heart emoji. Let me tell you that Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Heropanti’. He has a strong fan following on social media. Recently, Tiger Shroff also tried his hand at singing.

Tiger’s song ‘Unbelievable’ has been released. Like all of us who have tried new things in this lockdown, Tiger has spent this time in the studio working hard on his vocal and shooting a music video. Talking about his idea in songs and music, Tiger said that I always wanted to make my own song and I finally got a chance to do it. I am very excited to start this journey. Fans are very fond of this song of Tiger. All are appreciating this talent of Tiger.