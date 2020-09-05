The combat has become very interesting and hot! Tiger Shroff and Rakul Preet Singh have also entered the fray with Mo-B and Galaxy M51. Before proceeding, it is necessary to mention a few things here. Samsung remains in the news about its new and innovative smartphone of M-series. However, the new device of this category, Galaxy M51, has got a rival, which is eyeing the crown of #MeanestMonsterEver. There is going to be a big fight between these two monsters on 6 September. On one hand, while the Galaxy M51 has decent features like 7000mAh battery, on the other hand Mo-B is also ready to show its strength in this competition.



At a time when Mo-B is engaged in making this fight big and intense, our favorite hotshots of Bollywood Rakul Preet Singh and Tiger Shroff have also joined with this monster and are fully supporting it.



The Galaxy M51 has a Lightning-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (the first for M-seies). It has a 730G processor. Samsung Galaxy M51 equipped with strong power has a lot of potential. In such a situation, you can say goodbye to lag-filled experience and halo to more non-stop gaming sessions .. With this smartphone we can make our experience much better. However, maybe the Mo-B is still smiling, but the Samsung Galaxy M51 is yet to reveal its bumper features. In such a situation, this green-eyed monster needs to be careful.



This is a match that has caught everyone’s attention. Mo-B is ready to show his strength. However, the Galaxy M51 is also no less. This smartphone has a 7000mAh battery. Samsung’s M-series has always made a new place with its battery life. This is also natural, as we need such a battery during our busy schedule so that we do not have to worry about charging the phone. In this case, Samsung Galaxy M51 does not disappoint. Now one thing is certain that we will not have to sit near the charging spot for the phone. This battery capacity gives us the freedom to roam free. On one hand, while we are very happy with this battery power, on the other hand we are hoping that the Mo-B will also have prepared well. Galaxy M51 is a strong player. A player who should not take Mo-B lightly.

It is also necessary to mention here that the Samsung Galaxy M51 has also strengthened its power with its 6.95cm (6.7 “) sAMOLED FHD + Infinity-O display. When we add a powerful 64MP quad-camera setup to this tough competition of smartphones So we don’t find the M0-B’s claim of victory as strong as it is being told. As far as the Samsung Galaxy M51 is concerned, its visual experience can be said to be great, with a great display. With the quad-camera setup we are confident that the pictures will be very clear and brilliant. Thus, this battle of Mo-B with a strong opponent is going to be very difficult.

However, it looks like Mo-B has some special things that go in his favor. This is the reason why Tiger Shroff and Rakul Preet Singh are assuming that there is a possibility to overtake the Galaxy M51. Vacation and coffee and cookie plans are in the pipeline, but can we be so sure in advance?

Samsung galaxy m51

The two monsters will face each other in multiple rounds and it will be interesting to see who gets the title of #MeanestMonsterEver. Both have a lot to show and it is difficult to say anything in favor of either of them. This match is going to start soon and stay connected with us for more information about it.

Sylabs has clearly chosen its choice. We are just so excited to see how this battle progresses and what the final decision comes. What do you think? Who will win the title of #MeanestMonsterEver?

Samsung Galaxy M51 soon Amazon And will be available on Samsung. To know when, here Click Do it

Disclaimer: This is a brand post and written by the Spotlight team of Times Internet.