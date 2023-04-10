A quadrennial census recorded 3,167 tigers in the country, home to three-quarters of the world’s big cat population. But indigenous peoples warn that conservation efforts are forcing them to leave their ancestral lands. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced this Sunday (09/04) that the country’s tiger population continues to grow and has surpassed the mark of the 3 thousand.

Tigers, which were once present across much of Asia, have lost about 93% of their natural range and now live in scattered populations in just 13 countries.

What did the latest survey show?

The census found there were 3,167 tigers in the wild nationwide, up from 2,967 four years ago.

“Our family is expanding,” Modi said at a ceremony in the southern city of Mysuru. “This is a success not only for India but for the entire world.”

The country’s flagship conservation program, Project Tiger, began in 1973 after a census found that India’s tigers were rapidly becoming extinct due to habitat loss.

“India is a country where protecting nature is part of our culture,” said Modi. “That’s why we have many unique achievements in wildlife conservation.”

Also on Sunday, Modi launched the International Big Cat Alliance, which he said will be dedicated to the conservation of seven species of big cats: tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah.

But there are voices in India increasingly questioning a type of conservation that critics say has focused on preserving wildlife at the expense of the lives of people and their communities.

How are indigenous peoples affected?

The current model of conservation has as its core the creation of reserves in which there are no disturbances by man. But some experts warn that this method often ends up forcing the displacement of indigenous peoples who have lived in these protected areas for millennia.

The Indian government has said it is working to secure indigenous rights, but only about 1% of the more than 100 million indigenous peoples, the Adivasis, have so far been granted any rights to forested areas.

Sharachchandra Lele, from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, based in Bengaluru, told the AP news agency that the current model of conservation is outdated.

“There are already several examples of forests actively used by local communities, and the number of tigers has increased even as people have benefited from these regions,” he said.

Others argue that the only sustainable way for conservation to move forward is with community involvement.

Conflict between humans and tigers remains a challenge in the country of more than 1.4 billion people. Tigers or wildlife in general, as they increase in numbers in ever-shrinking spaces, tend to turn to human-dominated areas, killing people or livestock to survive.

Negative record occurred in 2006

Researchers in India use traps with cameras and computer programs to individually identify each animal.

About three-quarters of the world’s wild tiger population live in India. Scientists believe there were more than 100,000 tigers in the wild worldwide in 1900, but the number has dropped to a record low of 3,200 in 2010. The big cat has been threatened by deforestation, hunting and human encroachment on habitats.

The decline in the tiger population in India has a similar story. When it gained independence from the UK in 1947, India is believed to have had around 40,000 tigers. Over the next few decades, that population dropped to around 3,700 in 2002 and reached a record low of 1,411 in 2006.

bl (AP, AFP)