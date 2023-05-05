Home page World

A tired boy at the piano? Tiger parents trim their children. © Imago / Bernhard Classen

What type of parent are you? Do you belong to the helicopter parents or rather to the tiger parents? Children of Tiger parents must dress warmly.

Kassel – When parents talk about bringing up their children, opinions differ on some topics. Do I have to be stricter? Do I need to loosen up? Can my child stay up late in the evening, is there a standard time? However, many parents fall into specific clusters and may not even know they belong to one.

Tiger Parents: What’s the Difference to Helicopter Parents?

Often the Speech by helicopter parentswho take care of their offspring overprotectively. Probably the most well-known term and nobody would publicly count themselves in the category, even if it is secretly true. HNA.de also reported, for example, on the category of curling parents, which even goes beyond the helicopter types. Or does the junior need a hard hand in education? Discipline, toughness, perfection and strict rules?

If that sounds like you, you could be one of the tiger parents described in a 2011 book by US professor Amy Chua. Here the children are not patted and cared for, but raised in an authoritarian style. Children’s birthdays are something for other brats, the grade “2” in school is far from good enough and development is also continued during the holidays. Hard work is rewarded, but it is also necessary.

Book about tiger parents: Author Amy Chua lives the style herself

At the Wall Street Journal Amy Chua once wrote that, for example, she would never let her children stay with other people. In her book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother (2011) she also describes how Louisa and Sophia have long piano lessons during vacations. In doing so, she counteracts the strategy of “Western parents” – mostly helicopter parents or lawn mower parents. Tiger parents do not accept self-made pictures on the fridge, even if the child is proud of it. It’s always better.

Amy Chua at an event in Finland 2016. © imago stock&people

