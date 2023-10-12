Home page World

After the dengue virus, the chikungunya virus also arrived in Italy. It is transmitted by tiger mosquitoes. Now Trieste is affected.

Trieste – It is the first case in Trieste and therefore the fifth chikungunya virus case in Italy. To stop further infections with the exotic pathogen, the mayor of Trieste ordered the disinfection of an entire district in the city. Like the Italian news agency Ansa reported, the so-called decomposition is beginning, particularly around the Grezar and Rocco sports stadiums. The aim is to eliminate tiger mosquito breeding sites.

Chikungunya virus: Asian tiger mosquitoes transmit pathogens

The chikungunya virus (CHIKV) causes fever and severe joint problems. Only bites from the Asian tiger mosquito (genus Aedes) transmit the virus, as well as dengue virus, West Nile virus and 20 other potentially dangerous pathogens.

The mosquito, with its distinctive white stripes, is causing alarm in Italy and throughout Europe. “Among mosquitoes, the Asian tiger mosquito ranks number 1 on the list of invasive species,” according to the Federal Environment Agency in Germany. As the spread in Europe increases, the health risk also increases.

Asian tiger mosquitoes spread exotic tropical disease in Italy

It wasn’t just holidaymakers that were alarmed by dengue cases on Lake Garda in the summer. The Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Italy and recently expressly pointed out the danger. Just like before with Chikungunya fever and West Nile fever.

However, summer in Italy was particularly hot this year. The weather was unusually warm until October. Best conditions for the diurnal tiger mosquito. Local media report real mosquito plagues in certain regions. She is said to be responsible for the number of infections.

Five cases in Italy: First case of chikungunya infection in Trieste

Italy is closely monitoring Chikungunya virus infections. In 2007, there was an outbreak of chikungunya fever in the Emilia Romagna region (mainly in the Ravenna and Cesena areas) with 214 cases, according to the Italian health authority Instituto Superiore di Santi Sanità (ISS).

According to ISS data, the first three chikungunya cases were detected in Veneto in 2023. Then one in Tuscany (arezzo province). In October the fifth case of the chikungunya virus occurs in Trieste. All imported, like the Italian news portal triesteallnews.it reported. The patients were infected while traveling abroad and brought the virus with them in their blood.

Chikungunya virus causes sudden high fever and joint pain

Chikungunya fever is actually widespread in Asia, Africa and Latin America. The disease was first described in 1952 in Tanzania, where the name comes from. Chikungunya means “that which bends” or “writhes” in Swahili, which describes the appearance of patients who often suffer from excruciating joint pain.

According to the current report from the European Disease Authority ECDC In 2023, no chikungunya virus cases without travel activity were recorded in Europe until the end of August. However, the ECDC warns of a risk of “local transmission events” of chikungunya and dengue viruses in regions where the tiger mosquito is spreading.

Chikungunya virus: These are the typical symptoms of an infection

Chikungunya occurs after an incubation period of two to twelve days. According to ISS, sudden fever and severe joint pain are the typical symptoms. The “joint pain is often debilitating and usually lasts a few days, but can also last a few weeks,” it says ISS website. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, fatigue and rash. “In most cases, patients recover completely, but in some cases the joint pain can last for months or even years.” Complications therefore predominantly occur in older people and newborns.

Chikungunya virus: symptoms of infection

Suddenly high fever

Severe joint pain

Muscle aches

fatigue

skin rash

Bruises

Source: Istituto Superiore di Santi Sanità (ISS)

Is there any protection against chikungunya?

There is no vaccination against the virus – not yet. A French pharmaceutical company is working on a vaccine against the virus. Initial results are said to be promising. There is no special treatment. To protect yourself from the pathogen, health authorities recommend avoiding mosquito bites, for example by using insect repellent and mosquito nets. (ml)