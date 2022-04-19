Home page World

The Asian tiger mosquito, which can transmit dangerous pathogens, is spreading in this country. You can find out how best to protect yourself against the insect here.

Munich – After the initially very chaotic April weather has calmed down again, sunny days are finally upon us – just in time for the Easter weekend. Unfortunately, the arrival of the warm season also brings with it an unwanted troublemaker: mosquitoes. The small, buzzing insects regularly thwart garden parties and forest walks and cause annoying and itchy bites. While the native species are annoying but relatively harmless, a far more dangerous guest, the Asian tiger mosquito, has been spreading in Germany for years – and it’s not something to be trifled with.

Asian Tiger Mosquito: Mosquito can transmit dangerous diseases

The Asian tiger mosquito owes its fearsome title as the “world’s deadliest animal” not to a team of scientists, but to Microsoft founder Bill Gates. It has the ominous nickname for good reason. Because the inconspicuous little insect, which was first detected in Germany in 2007, is considered a carrier of some dangerous pathogens, such as the dengue, chikungunya and zika viruses, which can have serious health consequences.

As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) informs, an illness with dengue fever can lead to symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting blood, rapid breathing and, in the worst case, even shock states – so extreme caution is required.

Asian tiger mosquito: How to protect yourself against the invasive mosquito species

As with other mosquito species, there are a few accurate tips to protect yourself from the Asian tiger mosquito. Tried and tested methods such as wearing long pants and long sleeves and spraying mosquito repellent work best. But there are also a few ways to avoid mosquito plagues in the home. As geo.de informed, spice plants such as mint, thyme, rosemary and lavender help immensely, since mosquitoes usually stay away from such herbs. Whether in a pot on the terrace or in the food – the scent of spices can put a stop to a mosquito attack. It is also particularly important to regularly empty water containers such as watering cans and rain barrels, as these provide an excellent breast cell for mosquito eggs.

No matter which method you choose to defend the garden paradise from mosquitoes, in the end one thing applies: Summer idyll in, annoying insects out. (le)