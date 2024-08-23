A tiger has killed its owner at a private zoo in Slovakia, authorities said Friday.

Police in the central city of Banska Bystrica said the 63-year-old man was found in a tiger enclosure in the nearby village of Jasiny “with no signs of life.”

Police said there was no danger to local residents and that the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.

The victim ran the private garden himself, and kept various pets and wild animals inside, Slovak Public Broadcasting Corporation said.

The private garden featured many species of monkeys, birds of prey and different breeds of dogs.

It was reported that there was no one to help the man take care of the animals and visitors, which raised concerns among the villagers that he was taking on too much responsibility. There are many small private parks operating in Slovakia.

In a similar incident last year, a lion killed its owner.