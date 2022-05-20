Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khorfakkan coach Abdul Majeed Al-Nimr stressed the importance of appearing at a good level when he meets the Kalba Union next Sunday, in the “25th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, in order to improve the team’s position in the table.

Al-Nimr said that Khorfakkan, after ensuring survival, in the last round, aspires to advance more in the table, and has prepared the team well.

He added, “We realize that the task is difficult against a strong opponent, who presents good football, and has the incentive to advance in the standings, and we are ready for the meeting, and the players will give their best in search of a strong end to the season in the last two rounds.”