Highlights: ‘Tiger’ entry again in the politics of Madhya Pradesh

Discussion started with a tweet by CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

On the user’s tweet, Shivraj wrote – A tiger is swimming now!

Cabinet expansion of Madhya Pradesh government after by-elections, two leaders of Scindia camp became ministers

Indore

There is no entry of ‘Tiger’ in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Questions have arisen once again, has the season of the state once again been called as Tiger? This discussion started with a tweet by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself. In which he wrote, ‘A tiger is swimming now! You are calling everyone to the forest of Satpura. Come, spend many days in Madhya Pradesh…. The Chief Minister made this comment while reacting to a user’s tweet. However, its political meanings are also being extracted.

CM Shivraj said this on a user’s tweeted video

Actually, a user named Tushar shared a video of a tiger floating in the Satpura National Park on Twitter. In it, he wrote, ‘My friend Bori Sanctuary SDO Dheeraj Singh Chauhan and @ UmeshMishra1101 have captured this amazing video in Satpura National Park on the first day of 2021. She is very lucky! This can only happen in Madhya Pradesh. Commenting on this tweet, Shivraj Singh Chauhan wrote, ‘A tiger is swimming now! You are calling everyone to the forest of Satpura. Come, spend many days in Madhya Pradesh….

The entry of ‘Tiger’ has been done before in the politics of MP

By the way, Shivraj Singh Chauhan reacted to this tweet commenting on Tiger. However, before that he made a comment about ‘Tiger’. Which was discussed a lot in the political corridor. This comment was made by CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan after going to power in 2018. At that time he said that Tiger is still alive. However, the way he commented on the tiger is also being linked to politics. This is because for the first time since the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, the cabinet of the Shivraj government has expanded.

Questions raised after cabinet expansion, BJP’s ‘tiger’ bowed down

The first cabinet expansion of the Shivraj government took place after the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. In this, two close friends of Jyotiraditya Scindia got the post of minister. Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput were sworn in as ministers by Governor Anandiben Patel. However, the leaders of the BJP camp still have to wait. After which questions arise whether BJP’s ‘Tiger’ has bowed?