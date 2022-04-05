Except for last minute setbacks, Tiger Woods will make a shocking new return to the sport this week at the Augusta Masters after recovering from serious injuries sustained in a car accident 13 months ago.

“Right now I feel like I’m going to play,” Woods said at a news conference at the Augusta National Golf Club (Georgia State), where he has been practicing for a week to try to play the first Grand Slam of the season.

Tiger’s final decision will be known on Wednesday

Woods, a 15-time Grand Slam champion, plans to play another nine-hole practice round on Wednesday and will make a final determination after seeing how his body recovers from that effort..

The biggest obstacle for Tiger is getting around the court. “I don’t show up to an event unless I think I can win it,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about hitting the ball or playing golf, it’s the hills here,” he added.

Just last February, before hosting the Genesis Invitational tournament, the Californian acknowledged that he continued to have difficulties with long runs on foot, but insisted on his goal of one day returning to high competition for specific events.

Tiger arrived at Augusta National on Sunday, warming up on the practice field and tweeting to his 6.6 million followers that it would be a “moment game decision” if he would compete.

Before the press conference, Caesars Sportsbook had Woods at a 50-1 chance to win the Green Jacket.

25 years ago the legend of Tiger began in the Masters

Tiger has chosen for his return a fundamental stage for his legendary career. In Augusta, 25 years ago, he conquered the first of his 15 Grand Slam trophies (only three less than the Jack Nicklaus record), becoming the first black golfer to wear the green champion jacket.



In 2019, when few expected it, Tiger recorded another emotional victory, his first in a major tournament in 11 years, after recovering from multiple back surgeries.



This return is even more unexpected, after an accident that not only threatened to put an end to his memorable career, in which he equaled the PGA title record with 82, but also came close to causing the amputation of his right leg.

“It was a tough road,” Woods said Tuesday. “To say then that I was going to be here playing… I would have said it’s highly unlikely.”



Woods suffered the accident on February 23 in a suburb of Los Angeles (California) when he was driving almost 140 km / h, twice the legal speed. His SUV spun out of control and he flipped several times before flipping over.

The Californian had to be extracted from the vehicle and had an emergency operation for multiple leg fractures. After almost a month hospitalized he began a long and hard rehabilitation process.

Since then, he only participated last December in the PNC Championship family tournament, where he played as a couple with his young son Charlie, touring the course in a golf cart.

Tiger already has tee time in Augusta

The organizers of the Masters already announced this Tuesday the schedules of the first round of the tournament, this Tuesday.

Tiger Woods would start playing, if he finally decides to participate, starting at 8:34 in the morning, Colombian time. At his side will be the South African Louis Oosthuizen, who was second in Augusta in 2012 (he lost to Bubba Watson in the jump-off) and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann.

