Two new Triumphs dedicated to the Baja Aragón raid, a very tough competition that saw the Spanish rider Iván Cervantes triumph last year, will already be available by the end of this month, but only for 2023. Riding a Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Cervantes dominated the 450 km of the competition reaching the finish line with an advantage of one hour and 6 minutes over opponents of the same category. A performance that unequivocally confirmed the Tiger’s ability to tackle a tortuous and extremely demanding route.

A livery dedicated to the champion

Baptized by the parent company Tiger 900 Rally Aragón and Tiger 900 GT Aragón, the two new “special editions” therefore offer all the technology, performance and technical content of the top-of-the-range Rally Pro and GT Pro trim levels, to which are added dedicated features, such as the particularly elaborate and sporty livery, inspired by the world of racing, and extensive equipment in terms of sturdiness and protections for off-road use.

The color scheme of the Tiger 900 Rally Aragón includes the combination of Matt Phantom Black, Matt Graphite and Crystal White, with more explicit Racing Yellow references and a new saddle with a new colour. The GT version follows a similar approach but with a more elegant albeit highly dynamic result: in addition to the new two-tone saddle, it offers a livery in Diablo Red, Matt Phantom Black and Crystal White.

Top equipment

From a handling point of view, the GT Aragón version has adjustable Marzocchi forks combined with a rear shock and electronic adjustment (hydraulic and preload), while the Rally Aragón Edition mounts Showa forks with impeccable off-road performance, widely adjustable. Both models feature steel bars to protect the crankcase as standard equipment, while in the case of the Rally Aragón Edition, extended protections are added to encircle the tank in the upper part. Finally, the prices: 16,995 euros for the Tiger 900 Rally Aragon, and 16,395 for the GT version.