Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Sebastian Tigali, the Al-Nasr striker, ended his first season with the “Brigadier” with the weakest goalscoring outcome, in his career in the Emirates stadiums, during his eighth consecutive season, after he only scored 13 goals in 32 matches in all competitions.

The 13 fewer goals in Tigali’s career, compared to all his previous seasons, were represented by Al-Wahda, after he had scored 39 goals in 35 games, across all competitions during the 2017-2018 season, as the best goal-scoring record for the 36-year-old striker.

Tigali’s goals in his first season with “Al-Azraq” were divided between scoring 11 goals in the league and two goals in the President’s Cup, while he fasted from scoring in three matches in the Arabian Gulf Cup after losing the final “Al-Ameed” to Shabab Al-Ahly with penalties Before losing the President’s Cup Final to the same opponent 1-2.

Tigali’s personal record of achievement holds him as the top scorer in the 2015-2016 season with 25 goals, before winning the same title in the 2018-2019 season with 27 goals, and Tigali achieved his title with his former team Al Wehda.

The “Al-Ameed” striker described his first season as an average “blue” shirt, and said in previous statements: “I was supposed to score at least 15 goals in the league, but I only scored 9 goals.”

He added: “Overall, the team did not provide the desired level in the first half of the league championship, which changed radically in the second half, after the arrival of coach Ramon Diaz, where we hoped to finish the season better.”

Tigali goals sum

2020-2021: 13

2019-2020: 16

2018–2019: 32

2017–2018: 39

2016-2017: 26

2015-2016: 33

2014-2015: 19

2013-2014: 30