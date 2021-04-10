Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Sebastian Tigali, the Al-Nassr striker, described his first season with the team as “average”, following the loss of “Al-Azraq” in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, with a penalty shootout, against Shabab Al-Ahly 4-5, and said: “I think that my first season with Al-Nassr was average, as it was I should score at least 15 goals in the league, but I only scored 9 goals.

He added: “Overall, the team did not provide the desired level in the first half of the league championship, which changed radically in the second half, after the arrival of coach Ramon Diaz, and we hope to finish the season better.” He pointed out that his team’s current focus is on preparing for the three matches. The remainder, in the league’s journey to finish the competition, is in the best possible position, as well as preparing for the President’s Cup Final.

He added: Besides the league matches, the President’s Cup final awaits us at the end of the season, in which we aspire to be crowned with the title, and on the personal level I focus now on ending the season in the best way, and helping my teammates in the national team, if the coach decides to call me up, and I will think about the season afterwards. Next ».

On the performance of his team in the Arab Gulf Cup final against Shabab Al-Ahly, he said: We had no choice, after the dismissal of the Lima defender, but to focus on defense and rely on counterattacks, and although we did not succeed in scoring, we presented a very good level compared to Conditions of the match ».

He pointed out that the team is developing significantly, despite stumbling in more than one match, and said: “It cannot be said that we are in decline due to our loss of the Arab Gulf Cup final, especially since the match was strange in general because of the red card.”

Commenting on the impact of the loss in the Arab Gulf Cup on the upcoming final in front of the same competitor in the final of the President’s Cup, he said: “The performance in the final match is not an indication of what might be the case in the President’s Cup final. A red card in the next final, generally no match is like the other, and the President’s Cup final will be completely different from the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup.