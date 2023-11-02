Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The age factor did not prevent Sebastian Tigali, the Sharjah striker, from shining, excelling and giving. He won the Best Player of the Month award in October from the Professional League, due to the level, influence and remarkable presence he presented with “The King” despite his few minutes and limited participation.

The numbers prove that Tigali is still capable of giving and in an influential way on any team he participates with. He has played 5 matches so far at the local level with Sharjah for a total of only 298 minutes (equivalent to 3 and a half matches), during which he scored 4 goals, and he has the highest scoring rate per minute. He scores a goal every 75 minutes this season.

Tigali only participated in 3 matches as a starter, during which he was able to score 4 goals for “The King”, the first of which was the double against the Emirates and contributing to the 3-1 win, then his goal against Ittihad Kalba in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup despite losing by three goals to two, and the last of them against Al-Ittihad Kalba in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup. Bani Yas and the broad victory with five clean goals.

It is worth noting that Tigali contributed to 40% of the team’s goals when he participated as a starter.

One of the distinguished numbers for the veteran striker is the percentage of exploiting available opportunities, as Tigali scored 4 goals out of 5 shots on goal only, representing 80% of the total, which is a very high number for any player in the attacking position. Tigali also excelled at the level of aerial duels, where he won 56 goals. % of them are with competitors, and vertical goals represent 75% of his goals with Sharjah, which is 3 goals out of 4.

Tigali’s start seems promising, proving that Sharjah’s contract with him was not out of the blue, but rather out of need and knowledge of the capabilities of the second-highest scorer in history in the UAE League.

#Tigali #38…continuous #giving