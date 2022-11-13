In the details of the ceremony, which began at five in the evening:
- Tiffany and her father Donald walked towards the decorated wedding arch.
- She wore a stunning wedding dress decorated with beads and a collar made of diamonds, while her husband appeared in a black formal suit.
- The audience cheered the couple for their first dance, and Donald Trump was spotted dancing with his wife Melania as well.
- The bride’s mother, Marla Maples, 59, appeared relaxed and happy, saying she tried to keep her calm and her daughter calm despite the threats of Hurricane Nicole.
And Michael Boulos, a Lebanese-American businessman, hails from a wealthy Lebanese family with investments in America and Nigeria.
Tiffany is Trump’s daughter, with his wife, actress Marla Maples, and half-sister to Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Barron.
