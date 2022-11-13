In the details of the ceremony, which began at five in the evening:

Tiffany and her father Donald walked towards the decorated wedding arch.

She wore a stunning wedding dress decorated with beads and a collar made of diamonds, while her husband appeared in a black formal suit.

The audience cheered the couple for their first dance, and Donald Trump was spotted dancing with his wife Melania as well.

The bride’s mother, Marla Maples, 59, appeared relaxed and happy, saying she tried to keep her calm and her daughter calm despite the threats of Hurricane Nicole.

And Michael Boulos, a Lebanese-American businessman, hails from a wealthy Lebanese family with investments in America and Nigeria.

Tiffany is Trump’s daughter, with his wife, actress Marla Maples, and half-sister to Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Barron.