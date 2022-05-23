With the appearance of Final Fantasy 7 Remake the players’ interest in their characters regained strength. Not only in the protagonist, cloudstrifebut also in others such as Tifa Lockhartinexhaustible source of fan art Y cosplay.

It is in the latter case that some cosplayers They paid attention to it. All due to one of his appearances inside this new version of the classic RPG that came out at the time of the first PlayStation.

In general cattail he usually uses a suit suitable for hand-to-hand fighting; She is not a connoisseur of martial arts for nothing. But on special occasions she wears other outfits.

In the section of To Corneo Hall in the original game she wears an indigo dress. This is still present in the new version, in the part of The Town That Never Sleeps. There are three options that are given to the player. One of them is the dress mentioned before.

Is called Refined Dress and the other two are sporty dress Y exotic dress. The fact is that the blue dress is one that several cosplayers have taken to do cosplay from Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

It is a very elegant and refined outfit but it is not very complicated to recreate either. All you need to do is get some shoes in the same style and color, make a few adjustments, and you’re good to go. A spectacular performance remains.

Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII Remake with an elegant cosplay

It is in this way that Lightz (@lightz_cos) decided to recreate cattail. As you can see in the photos that accompany this note, she wears a dress that is practically identical to that of this character.

She also carries the same accessories, such as half-moon earrings. The hairstyle and hair color is similar, in addition to the color of the eyes. To the aforementioned, it must be added that the setting is very consistent, since it is reminiscent of a bar.

It is evident that the cosplayer He took great care of the details at the time of making this interpretation. In addition to standing out for the outfit and characterization, she also stands out for having a suitable environment and good photography work.

In short it is very good recreation from cattaila character that continues to be liked by the players and that many hope to see back in Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, which should be out in the near future.

