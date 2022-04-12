If there is a character that never goes out of style in the field of video games, that is Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy 7. Since its appearance in January 1997 together with this title of PlayStation He earned a place in the hearts of fans.

This despite how limited the graphics were at the time. Only the conceptual and promotional art of the team in charge in Square Enix it gave an idea of ​​what this feisty girl should look like.

That is, beyond its limited polygon model. Luckily the movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children September 2005 allowed us to see it in a more complete way.

The same can be said for the renewed and current version of the original title, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. With the arrival of this game the popularity of cattail has risen again. She herself is a charismatic character, the reflection of a determined woman full of resources.

This member of AVALANCHEthe group seeks to defeat shirastands out for its independence. She is able to defend herself quite well on her own and is very good at hand-to-hand combat.

It is of invaluable help to your childhood friend cloudstrife and a key piece in the history of this RPG in any of its versions. Its popularity translates into countless fan artAnd of course cosplay. In this case there are many of them.

Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII in a very creative cosplay

It is why the cosplayers who interpret Tifa Lockhart They apply some creativity to their work. That is the case of purin (@aka_purin). She recreated as best as possible the outfit of this character from Final Fantasy 7.

But he complemented it with a dynamic pose where he is holding a chain, and as if that were not enough, in a very interesting setting. To the degree that he remembers some of the scenes in the game. Something that shines is the work of photography.

Regarding your cosplay from cattail from Final Fantasy 7, purin commented hey guys, how’s your week going? Today I would like to show you my favorite photo from this outfit!’.

To the above, he added ‘damn i remember it was so hard to pose like that and we had to take some pictures to make it perfect’.

He finished by saying ‘but, the end result is so amazing! I feel so rude just looking at this picture’. It really is an excellent cosplay.

Source.