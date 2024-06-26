toriealis created a beautiful Tifa Lockhart cosplay which portrays the Final Fantasy 7 character on the beach, intent on enjoying the beginning of summer, without thinking too much about the fate of her world.

The rules for a good Tifa cosplay they are few and they are clear, and the Russian model seems to have respected them all: long black hair, white top, black skirt and a series of very specific accessories that characterize the design of this now iconic figure.