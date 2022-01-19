Since the pandemic began we have had to face platforms like Zoom. While this allows us to communicate directly with other people in different parts of the world, it also leaves us open for something to go horribly out of control. This is the case of a meeting of Italian legislators, where a pornographic scene of Tifa, a character from Final Fantasy 7, interrupted the session in a completely unexpected way.

The meeting, organized by Maria Laura Mantovani, a senator from the Five Star Movement, began in a rather ordinary way. However, once Giorgio Parisi, one of last year’s Nobel laureates in physics, entered the conversation, things escalated. Unexpectedly, a hentai video of a 3D model of Tifa having sex appeared on screen. This was something that lasted over 30 seconds. It wasn’t until someone decided to break the awkward silence that actions were taken to fix this problem.

“the what, Naldush?”

“The Tifa Lockhart hentai video that was accidentally shown during a ZOOM meeting of the Italian senate yesterday, that’s what I said.” pic.twitter.com/hBSdNguXki — Ducktor Naldush (@FrancescoDonald) January 18, 2022

Although at the moment there is no clear information, it has been pointed out that the video was played by a group of hackers, who invaded the presentation in a unique way. Along with the live broadcast on Facebook, the presentation was also being broadcast on television in Italy, so a large audience had the opportunity to meet Tifa in a way that Square Enix surely had not thought of.

For those looking for this exact moment on the broadcast, we have to inform that the appearance of Tifa was eliminated.

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, this was probably the most interesting legislative session in the history of Italy. While this was surely the work of a rather peculiar hacker, it would have been funnier if the hentai scene was introduced by one of the board attendees.

Via: Kotaku