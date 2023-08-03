Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a great success and soon we will have the opportunity to get our hands on its sequel. Fans of the saga can’t wait to find their favorite characters and continue their adventures, but in the meantime we can while away the wait with some cosplaylike the one of Cattail realized by yuno_the_loose_cannon.

yuno_the_loose_cannon offers us a very classic Tifa cosplay, with her outfit that she wears every day. Even the railway setting doesn’t clash with the character, since the girl has to use the trains to move from the slums to the uptown districts of Midgar. The main difference is related to the fact that in these shots Tifa seems calm and happy, which is rare for the barmaid of 7th Heaven.

Tell us, what do you think of this Tifa cosplay made by yuno_the_loose_cannon? Has the Final Fantasy 7 character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?