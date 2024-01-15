With 121 performances, DJ Tiësto (54) was the Dutch artist who performed the most abroad last year. Martin Garrix (27) is in second place with 99 foreign shows, according to a list by Buma Cultuur. The export value of Dutch music rose to 198 million euros in 2023, yielding 15 percent more than a year earlier.

