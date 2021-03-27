Against the clock and with the pulsations on the rise, national and provincial authorities and companies negotiate a new productive matrix for the promotional regime of Tierra del Fuego. The limit is December 31, 2023, the date on which the tax benefits that favor industries based on the island, mainly electronics, expire.

3,000 kilometers from Buenos Aires and over almost 49 years, they were installing and growing under the law 19,640, companies such as Newsan, Mirgor, BGH, Radio Victoria and BGH, which produce cell phones, TV, air conditioners and car radios, among others. In 2020, they dispatched a total of 10 million items worth $ 1.75 billion.

“What is being analyzed is an economic development scheme for Tierra del Fuego and the regime that is born in 2023 has to contemplate that and not only the profit of companies”, They say from the Ministry of Productive Development, led by Matías Kulfas. That’s the portfolio that deals with supervise and regulate industrial activities in the southernmost province of the country.

The debate on the continuity of the Fuegian regime is not new and has both support and criticism. On one side are those who rescue the spill from the sector to the area. Industry accounts for almost a third of the 33,366 private sector employees. And reports an important quota to the provincial public accounts in direct and indirect taxes. Among them, a “productive verification rate” of between 1 and 2%.

The main question is the fiscal cost of the regime, estimated at nearly $ 78 billion for this year as stated in the current Budget Law. The figure represents all the taxes that the State stops collecting (VAT, Profits and import duties) if the electronics produced on the island were imported directly. “The fiscal cost is the sword of Damocles in Tierra del Fuego, but the reality differs from the papers”, clarifies the CEO of Mirgor, José Alonso.

The senior executive alludes to “to the colossal spill“That the industry overturns on all activity, due to the payment of employer charges, the verification fee and” to the expense of direct and indirect employees (about 11,000) in services, shops, supermarkets and transportation, among other things, “he stressed. . Alonso believes that “the regime has to be extended, because a huge capital in investments and trained human resources would be lost ”.

Electronics only represent 20% of Fuegian GDP. Last February, Kulfas traveled to the province, visited 4 plants: Newsan, Mirgor, the Audivic cooperative and Plásticos Río Chico. The trip was interpreted as a nod to the continuity of the regime and the governor himself, Gustavo Melella, spoke of its importance. “In Tierra del Fuego we embrace two flags: one is the Malvinas cause and the other is the Industrial Promotion Law, which for us it is also sovereignty”He proclaimed during Kulfas’s visit.

The mention is not accidental. Kulfas opposes the regime. In his book “Los tres kirchnerismos”, of 2016, he wrote that in the last government of Cristina Kirchner, “far from promoting a structural change, they ended up strengthening those sectors that had consolidated the components with less technological content and were very similar to a mere maquila of imported parts, like the electronics of Tierra del Fuego ”.

However, in his ministry today the idea of ​​extending the regime prevails, but with the idea that companies contribute to the diversification of the productive matrix. This is a broad debate, with ideas that for now are in conjecture territory. “It is a deep discussion but I am optimistic”, Clarifies Alonso. In the sector they coincide. They say that they are thinking of creating a new tax or tax on companies to invest in infrastructure, routes, education and hospitals.

The plan is to generate the conditions to attract ideas and capital to develop alternative industries with the eventual business income of the current beneficiaries of the scheme. Which? “Knowledge economy, food, tourism, petrochemicals and the installation of an Antarctic logistics center, for example,” listed a provincial official. He also highlighted the island’s potential with energy. “Tierra del Fuego has the second largest gas reserve in the countrybehind Vaca Muerta, ”he said.

These are ideas that are being exchanged today between the national and provincial governments and that are keeping the business fabric in suspense. Within AFARTE, the chamber that represents electronic manufacturers, they consider that the reforms to the regime are auspicious, if the existing conditions for the item are maintained. “If so, we applaud and accompany the process”, Summarized its owner, Federico Hellemeyer.

However, there are still no certainties. In the industry they emphasize the importance of a quick definition, since the regime It has 33 months of validity. “It is a very meager hourglass to commit investments in buildings and machinery,” he said, with a calculated prose. Hellemeyer believes that the discussions are based on two alternatives: the first is that the existing industry contributes the necessary investments for productive diversification. The other is that the manufacturers themselves diversify, such as “Newsan with fishing and Mirgor with agriculture”, He raised by way of example.

Newsan and Mirgor are the two main business groups in Tierra del Fuego. The first is based in Ushuaia and is led by Rubén Cherñajovsky. The second is based in Río Grande and 48% of the share package belongs to the family of Nicolás Caputo, “the friend of the soul”By Mauricio Macri. It was created in 1983 as an auto parts company and over the years it grew and diversified significantly.

It is a strategic partner of Toyota and other automotive companies (airs and radios) and also produces cell phones for Samsung and LG. Mirgor has just bought Brightstar, has 5 plants, more than 3,700 employees and has an annual turnover of about US $ 1 billion.

