It’s almost time for the premiere of ‘Brave land’ and expectations grow. The new Chilean reality show that brings together 16 celebrities in a country setting will soon hit the screens and promises to capture the attention of viewers. The format consists of two teams facing each other, chapter after chapter, in different challenges and competitions. Find out in this note all the details of ‘Tierra brava’.

‘Tierra brava’ Chile: when and what time does it start?

‘Brave land’ It will premiere next Sunday, October 1. “It is a reality show that is very close to telling a story that is very much like a soap opera, so we believe that it is necessary for people to be able to follow it in chapters very close to each other. That is very convenient to maintain the thread of the stories,” said Channel 13 content manager Alexis Zamora.

‘Tierra brava’, the new proposal of Channel 13. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República/Canal 13/Instagram/Shirley Arica/Fabio Agostini

On which channel to watch ‘Tierra brava’ Chile?

‘Brave land’ will be transmitted, through Channel 13, five times a week. Fortunately, you can enjoy the program for free and online through the official website of the aforementioned channel.

‘Tierra Brava’ is the new Chilean reality show that will feature the participation of Peruvians. Photo: Instagram

How to watch Channel 13 LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss the premiere of ‘Brave land’, You can watch the program through their website and choose the ‘Live TV’ option.

‘Tierra brava’ Chile: who are the confirmed participants of this season?

Junior Playboy

Eva Gomez

Pamela Diaz

Jhonatan Mujica

Valentina ‘La Guerén’ Torres

Azzartt Maveth

Uriel Romero ‘The future out of orbit’

Camila ‘Camilísima’ Campos

Miguelito Hans Christian Esparza

Camila Arismendi

Simon de la Costa

Fabio Agostini

Shirley Arica



