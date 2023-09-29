‘Brave land’, with its motto ‘You reap what you sow’, is an upcoming Chilean reality show that has been causing people to talk in Peru, since Shirley Arica and Fabio Agostini They are official participants of the program. However, other public figures also tell the time.

Who are the participants of ‘Tierra brava’ 13 Chile?

The official members of ‘Brave land’ are: Simón de la Costa, Fabio Agostini, Camila Arismendi, Shirley Arica, Hans Christian Espanza ‘Miguelito’, Camilia Campos ‘Camilísima’, Uriel Romero, Azzartt Maveth, Valentina ‘La guarén’ Torres, Jhonatan Mujica, Pamela Díaz, Eva Gómez, Junior Playboy, Botata Fox, Nicolás Solabarrieta and Max Cabezón; However, a couple, as yet unknown, will appear in the first episode.

Will Angie Jibaja be in ‘Tierra brava’ 13 Chile?

The manager of Fabio Agostini confirmed that the model Angie Jibaja I would be in the reality competition; However, it is not official yet.

What time to watch and when does ‘Tierra brava’ 13 Chile start?

Brave Land will start the Sunday, October 1 from 10.10 pm in Chile. In case you are in another country, these are the schedules:

Mexico: 7.10 pm

7.10 pm Peru: 8.10 pm

8.10 pm Colombia: 8.10 pm

8.10 pm Ecuador: 8.10 pm

8.10 pm Chili: 10.10 pm

10.10 pm Venezuela: 10.10 pm

10.10 pm Argentina: 11.10 pm

11.10 pm Uruguay:11.10 pm



