‘Tierra brava’ is a new reality show Channel 13 of Chile, in which 16 celebrities will be divided into 2 teams to face physical effort challenges to define who will live and experience “the modern life” or “the rustic life.” The contestants in the groups will go through different tests each week to find out which side of the house they will live on and what decision the next eliminated will make. Therefore, a few days after its premiere, we will tell you more details about the program where Shirley Arica and Fabio Agostini will be present.

When is the premiere of ‘Tierra brava’ 13 Chile?

The program ‘Tierra brava’ will premiere this Sunday, October 1 at 10.10 pm (Chile time). If you are in another country, you can follow the following schedules.

Mexico: 7.10 pm

7.10 pm Peru: 8.10 pm

8.10 pm Colombia: 8.10 pm

8.10 pm Ecuador: 8.10 pm

8.10 pm Chili: 10.10 pm

10.10 pm Venezuela: 10.10 pm

10.10 pm Argentina: 11.10 pm

11.10 pm Uruguay:11.10 pm

‘Tierra brava’ 13: on which channel will it be broadcast?

The reality show about coexistence and physical challenge will be broadcast on the TV signal. Channel 13 of Chile. You can follow the signal both on TV and on the official website of said television house.

‘Tierra brava’ Chile: who are the participants?

So far, there are 12 participants who have been confirmed to be part of the reality show. ‘Brave land’. Among them are the Peruvian Shirley Arica and the Spanish Fabio Agostini.

Junior Playboy

Pamela Diaz

Eva Gomez

Jhonatan Mujica

Valentina Torres-La Guarén.

Azzartt Maveth

Future Out of Orbit

Camila Campos-Camilisima

Fabio Agostini

Miguelito

Shirley Arica

Camila Arismendi.

‘Brave land’. Photo: 13 from Chile

‘Tierra brava’ Chile: how to watch it for free ONLINE?

The grand premiere of ‘Tierra brava’ Chile can be enjoyed ONLINE totally FREE on the official website of Channel 13. In addition, in La República Entretenimiento you will have the minute by minute LIVE of the long-awaited first episode.

