Et is sheer joy to watch them. Bolek and Bubla, two young water martens, better known as otters, are the names of the newcomers, who, with their big wide eyes and exuberant play in the water, are another main attraction in the Alte Fasanerie wildlife park in Hanau alongside the elk, wolves and lynx. The weather is bad right now, but when spring comes, wildlife biologist Marion Ebel expects a large crowd at the new otter enclosure. Bolek and Bubla obviously feel at home in their new home. They moved here in December after being raised by staff at a wildlife park in the Czech Republic.

Both little otters were born last summer and suffered the same fate. Both of their mothers were run over by cars and their babies were left alone. But thanks to the care of their human carers, this suffering is no longer noticeable. They are cheerful and hand-reared at Pavlov Wildlife Station and also quite trusting as they are used to people.

In Hanau, Bolek and Bubla are the first residents of the new and first otter enclosure in the wildlife park, which is almost completely finished. By the time everything is finished, it will have cost around 300,000 euros, mostly donated by the wildlife park’s development association. Two ponds and a house with bunks for the two wild youngsters were created. Only the surroundings of the new facility still have to be finished, and there is also no entrance lock for the nursing staff. The enclosure can be divided, which is to happen soon when an old female is taken in from the zoo in Wiesbaden. According to Ebel, she should spend the last few weeks of her life there in peace.









picture series



Zoo Alte Fasanerie

:



The otters Bolek and Bubla



Animal care master Hanna Patek established the contact to the Czech Republic, who also organized the transport and the long journey to Hanau. According to Ebel, the decision to keep otters in the wildlife park in the future was made jointly by the workforce. The employees are fascinated by the animals and would also have wanted to help preserve the water otters. Their number has been greatly reduced in the past. For a long time they were hunted because of their particularly thick fur. In addition, fishermen saw them as competitors for food and killed many otters. The pollution of water bodies, the straightening of streams and rivers and the reduction of their natural habitat also contributed to the fact that the otter is now counted among the potentially endangered species. They are on the Red List of specially protected animals and were named Animal of the Year by the German Wildlife Foundation in 2021.

Always something between the teeth

Actually, otters are quite easy-care animals. But Bolek and Bubla pose a challenge to the keepers of the old pheasantry, because keeping them takes a lot of time. In the evening the two are brought into the indoor enclosure and let out again in the morning. It is important that an otter always has something between its teeth, explains Ebel. This means that the animals eat fish continuously throughout the day and have to be fed accordingly. In the wild they hunt their food, in the enclosure they are served it. Their fish meals come straight from the freezer and are not exactly cheap. Usually Bolek and Bubla get small fish like smelt. In winter, the otters consume a lot of energy and eat a lot accordingly. Otherwise, the cold doesn’t bother them much because of their thick fur. It’s more difficult in the summer, when the animals don’t like the heat at all. But luckily it can be endured in the water. Their long dives are impressive. If you look carefully, you will discover many small bubbles on the water surface when the otters are submerged. These are the rising air pockets in the otter’s dense fur.

So that the otters don’t get sick, you have to give them vitamins on a regular basis, so-called fish eater tablets. Because once the fish have been frozen, their meat lacks important nutrients. The lack of B1 in particular could be deadly for the otters. But that will certainly not happen in the Hanau wildlife park. The two boys are developing splendidly, says Ebel.

Although they are actually more of a loner, they get along really well. This is because they have been together since they were very young. The wildlife biologist expects that this will remain the case when they are bigger and more mature. Perhaps the day will come when a young female will join them. With a bit of luck, you will be able to look forward to young otters in the Alte Fasanerie a little later. In any case, there is enough space in the new enclosure.

According to the wildlife park, the official opening and welcome party for Bolek and Bubla are expected to take place in March after an acclimatization phase. At the moment only the ticket office at entrance 2 (Steinheimer Tor) is open. Entry is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The contact and hygiene rules of the wildlife park are on the homepage at www.hessen-forst.de/alte-fasanerie to find.