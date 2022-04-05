London (AFP)

Arsenal suffered a major blow with the injury of Scottish international left-back Kieran Tierney, who will undergo knee surgery that will keep him out of action until the end of the season, the London club announced.

Tierney was injured during a training session for his team last week, and he missed the match that he lost against his neighbor and host Crystal Palace 0-3 in the local league.

Arsenal issued a statement saying, “After consultations with specialists, and after consultations with Kieran and the club’s medical staff, it was decided that the player will undergo surgery on his left knee,” noting that “the operation will take place in the coming days.”

The statement continued, “Kiran’s recovery process will begin immediately after the operation, before determining the period of time he needs to recover, but it is likely that Kiran will be absent until the end of the season.”

There is also doubt about Tierney’s ability to catch up with the qualifying match for the World Cup Qatar 2022, where it is expected that Scotland will meet with Ukraine, with the winner between them facing Wales to find out the identity of the two qualifiers for the global wedding.