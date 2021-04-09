Kieran Tierney is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. At 23, Arsenal was the one who convinced him to leave Celtic and land in English football, where despite his injuries he has already managed to stand out in Mikel Arteta’s team. The Scotsman is also a fixture in the national team, where Charlie Adam, a former Liverpool footballer, also played for several years: “Would it surprise me if Real Madrid or Manchester City come for him in the summer? He is ready. He can take the leap to the next level, he is a 50 million footballer.”

At the same time, Adam explains the level Tierney has offered since day one: “He signed for Arsenal when he was injured and has also been out with a shoulder problem.. He is 23 years old, has returned and has matured into a top footballer. He is a world-class footballer, I really think so, and he is also consistent in every game. “

The Scotland team will play this summer in the European Championship, where Tierney, if he finishes recovering from his last injury, will be the game. This is how Adam explains it: “He speaks highly of the Arsenal coaching staff and how they have helped him. For us, in the last three games it has been excellent. I hope I can continue at this level. “