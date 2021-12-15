D.On Wednesday, Germany declared two Russian diplomats to be undesirable, apparently in connection with the Tiergarten murder. The AFP news agency reported on Wednesday afternoon. Previously, the defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment in the trial of a suspected Russian contract killing in the Kleiner Tiergarten in Berlin. The Berlin Higher Court saw it as proven that the Russian citizen had shot a Georgian in the park in the capital in August 2019. The case also weighs heavily on German-Russian relations.

The Berlin Superior Court found the man guilty of murder and illegal possession of weapons on Wednesday. The State Protection Chamber regards it as proven that the accused acted on behalf of the Russian state. “The act was meticulously prepared by helpers stationed in Berlin,” said the presiding judge Olas Arnoldi when giving reasons for the verdict.

The court thus followed the arguments of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. The judges also recognized the particular gravity of the guilt, which practically rules out early release. The defendant’s defense had demanded an acquittal.

The victim is a Georgian of Chechen origin who, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, previously fought against Russia as a militia leader during the Second Chechen War in 2000 and 2004 and was viewed by Russian security forces as an enemy of the state. He had been living in Germany as an asylum seeker since the end of 2016.

Murder in the center of Berlin

The convicted person is a former colonel of the Russian secret service FSB, who made a detour to Berlin with an alias for the crime. At the beginning of the trial he had his lawyers explain that he was a civil engineer. He denied ties to the Russian state and the FSB.

The accused was arrested by police near the scene of the crime on August 23, 2019, immediately after the crime and has been in custody ever since. The victim had been fired three shots from a pistol with a silencer, before the crime, according to the indictment, he had approached the victim from behind on a bicycle in the park in the center of Berlin.

The case was heard before a State Security Senate. The act and the investigation into it put a heavy burden on the relationship between Russia and Germany. After the fact, the German government expelled two Russian diplomats in response. The Russian side rejected the allegations of state contract killing as unfounded.

The Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergei Netschajew, criticized this as “politically motivated”. According to the state media in Moscow, the diplomat said on Wednesday that he had learned that the court held that “Russian state structures” were behind the murder of a Georgian on August 23, 2019. “We do not consider this judgment to be objective, a politically motivated decision that continues to seriously burden the already difficult Russian-German relations.”