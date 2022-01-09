There is a new player for micromobility in the shadow of the Duomo. Tier has announced the arrival of its sharing scooters in Milan, with a fleet of 750 shared e-scooters that will expand the offer of vehicles available in the Lombard capital. The German company, which already operates in Italy in Rome, Parma, Bari, Palermo and Trento, has acquired Vento Mobility, a company that providesit goes scooter sharing services through the commercial brand Wind Mobility, thus expanding its presence on the Italian territory.

“We are happy to be able to bring the Tier Mobility service to Milan which, like Paris, London and Berlin, will have one of the most advanced micro-mobility services in Europe. – said Saverio Galardi, General Manager of the company for Italy – With the arrival of Tier Milan, you will be able to enjoy a safe and innovative sharing mobility service. This is the result obtained from the collaboration between the Wind and Tier mobility team ”.

A fleet of 750 scooters will be launched in Milan equipped with direction lights, a 12-inch wheel and front suspension for a more stable ride. The service offered by Tier therefore focuses on the safety and versatility of vehicles, with the company boasting over 45 million rentals made globally, with a reduction of 15 million car journeys. The e-scooter in condition of the German company has an average life of 5 years, is also characterized by three brakes and a non-slip handlebar. The direction indicators are able to be visible at 360 degrees, making driving the vehicle safer. The batteries are interchangeable and replaceable directly on the street. This feature significantly affects the reduction of the environmental impact of operations.