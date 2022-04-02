TIER Mobility continues to expand its technological network to provide an increasingly complete service with regard to shared scooters. The leading provider of sharing micro-mobility in Europe has announced the acquisition of Ghost, a soil mapping company, a move designed with the aim of developing a more sophisticated parking system for electric scooters. The collaboration between TIER and Fantasmo aims to provide users with the right technology to use TIER-branded vehicles in a safe and responsible way and to avoid messy and incorrect parking.

With the new assistance system based on Fantasmo’s artificial vision, TIER confirms its commitment to guaranteeing a high standard of safety and innovation for users and cities. Fantasmo, in fact, thanks to technology Camera Positioning Standard (CPS), ten times more precise than the GPS system, it is able to identify the exact position of the scooters and validate their parking with a margin of error of less than 20 cm. The collaboration, born a year ago and consolidated in recent months, has allowed TIER to successfully eliminate wild parking, thus solving the main concern for the city authorities and protecting pedestrians, especially blind people. TIER presented the Fantasmo CPS first in Paris and then in other locations in Europe and the Middle East, including London, York, Düsseldorf and Leipzig.

TIER has always been committed to the development of new innovative and cutting-edge standards. In Paris, for example, the company has managed to improve the regularity of parking by using the 3D mapping of Fantasmo and so far it is the only sharing micro-mobility provider with a unique and technological solution to solve the problem of incorrect parking. The micro-mobility company is already looking to the future and is also preparing the development of a new driver assistance technology that can be based on computer vision, which, combined with the new IoT, is thus able to detect traffic violations and collisions as well as incorrect driving on electric scooters. Anyone who does not respect the Highway Code can thus be fined. This system is currently being tested with the aim of rolling out globally throughout the year.